Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Kemo Bojang Refutes Sabally’s Claims of KMC Not Creating Decent Jobs for Youths

By: Sainabou Gassama

Momodou Sabally, the former Campaign Manager for the United Democratic Party (UDP), has questioned the remarks made by the Mayor of KMC, Muhammad Talib Bensuda, regarding the video he posted on his official Facebook page during Independence Day concerning youth unemployment, price hikes, weak security, etc.

“If youth unemployment is a concern for you, how many decent jobs have you created for Gambian youths after more than 5 years in public office?” Momodou Sabally asked in a statement he wrote on his Facebook page.

However, Kemo Bojang, the UDP National Youth Leader, responding to Sabally’s question on “youth unemployment,” has refuted this claim. He deemed it necessary to inform the public that over the past five years, the council has made significant contributions to empowering youths in Kanifing.

According to him, the council has provided more than 250 jobs for young people, granted funding of over 3 million Dalasis to support young entrepreneurs, and supported the arts and craft industry with over 2.7 million Dalasis in funding to support Gambian artists.

Among the beneficiaries, he mentioned LeJumbo.com and artists such as Bigg Faa, Abdoulie Attack Gaye, Nyancho, and many more.

He added that over the past five years, the council has created numerous job opportunities for youths. If anyone requires these reports, they should not hesitate to contact his office for further information. This summary does not exhaust the list but provides an overview of what they have achieved through their youth empowerment projects.

“We are currently building the largest library this country has ever seen, which is nearing completion. We have provided facilities for youth, including batch cars or Tuktuks for Lazarus Jatta and others. Shops at markets have also been allocated to youths, community centers have been rehabilitated, and eight community parks have been built. Additionally, we have supported youth groups all around the country and more,” he said.

