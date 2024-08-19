Kandeh Says GDC Will Not Manipulate Gambians for Votes

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Addressing new party supporters over the weekend at a local hotel in Bijilo, the leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mamma Kandeh, claimed that his party will not manipulate Gambians to get their votes. He also urged Gambians to properly scrutinize political parties’ manifestos before joining them.

- Advertisement -

“Many parties will manipulate Gambians by telling them whatever they want to get their votes. GDC will not manipulate Gambians to get their votes,” he told supporters.

He asserted that for far too long, Gambians have been brainwashed by politicians who will make every promise during campaigns, but once they are voted in, they focus on personal interests over national interests.

“If those in power had used their manifestos to govern us, this country would’ve been on a different level,” Kandeh expressed.

The opposition leader informed supporters that GDC will make a difference in leadership.

- Advertisement -

“We will rule the country based on our manifestos, policies, and programs to elevate Gambians from poverty, hunger, insecurity, unemployment…,” he added.

Kandeh asserted that GDC leadership will focus on development and not a manipulative government. He claimed that our governments tend to bribe people, including those that they do not respect. “If you respect the people, you will not lie to them, bribe, or betray them. GDC will not lie to any Gambian to get their votes,” he said.

Kandeh further urged the electorate not to sell their votes to any party because it will cost them their dignity.

“As a government, you don’t need to bribe people, just work for them, and they will elect you again,” he reiterated.

- Advertisement -

He further outlined the need for fighting against corruption in the country. “Bribing people is like stealing someone’s money and using it to support the same person. Some might think you are a good person while you are not,” he explained.

He claimed GDC will not steal public funds, adding that they will support Gambians whether elected or not. The GDC boss then urged young people to take ownership of the country and fight against all forms of injustice.

“As young people, be responsible and don’t allow any politician to use you for their interests, including myself. You need skills and employment to support your families. Our leader has betrayed the youths; that’s why irregular migration is rising, along with crimes and poverty,” he mentioned.

According to Kandeh, he has made several sacrifices for the country to ensure the right measures are taken for the betterment of all.

“If it was only for my interest, I would be in government or focus on my family so that I can enjoy all that life has to offer. But I’m taking too much risk because I love this country. No matter where you go, Gambia will remain your home, and we have to work for this country to develop,” he emphasized, saying no country will develop without the active involvement of the young population.