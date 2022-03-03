In Line with High Court Precedent; IEC To Allow Candidates Review their Nominations If They Wish

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has revealed that it will allow National Assembly Candidates in the upcoming elections to review their nomination papers and make the requisite changes if need be.

This is in line with the High Court Decision in the case of Dr. Ismaila Ceesay of the Citizen’s Alliance Party VS the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and a similar case, Mai Ahmad Fatty of the Gambia Moral Congress VS the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

On both occasions, The High Court in Banjul ruled in favour of the petitioners. The courts said the decision by the country’s electoral body was a contravention of the Electoral Laws.

“If you don’t fulfil all the requirements when you submit your nomination papers, we shall inform you immediately. You will then have the opportunity to go back and make the necessary corrections and present them on the 12th and 13th March 2022.”

According to Sambujang Njai the Commissions Chief Electoral Office, it is not their intention to object or reject the nomination of any candidate. However, candidates he said must fulfil all the requirements.