“I Was Rejected By NPP To Contest Under The Party’s Ticket” – Hon. Omar Jammeh

- Advertisement -

Independent assembly member for Janjanbureh Constituency, Hon. Omar Jammeh has said he has never been a member of the National Peoples Party (NPP), claiming that the party rejected him the chance to contest under their ticket.

Hon. Jammer told The Fatu Network that he attempted to contest under the NPP ticket but was never a member of the party.

- Advertisement -

“I am not a member of the party neither did I participate in their political activities,” he told TFN.

Jatto, as he fondly called said the National People’s Party turned him down, claiming that it was because he was said to have never participated in their activities.

“I attempted to contest but I was referred to as someone who doesn’t participate in political activities”

The 39-year-old said he celebrated his rejection because he realised he had the chance to contest as an independent candidate.

- Advertisement -

The former regional youth chairman of the National Youth Council asserted that among the reasons he decided to contest is that young people are not represented well. He pointed out that for the problems of the young people to be solved, their agendas must be heard and that will be his utmost priority for his constituency.

” The issue of under employment is on the rise and many a times empowering the youth has turned out to be mere lip service and little investment considering the annual national budget allocation for the youth sector. This and many others are what I will fight for the young people,” he said.

When asked if he will be tempted to join any political party since he contested as an independent candidate, Jatto replied:

” I am open to all political parties, but I can’t shift my allegiance”.

- Advertisement -

He said he will remain an independent candidate for the next five years.

National People’s Party’s Deputy Spokesperson, now the Deputy Speaker at National Assembly, was reported to have said that his party will try to lure independent candidates that contested and won because they couldn’t be given the chance to contest under the party’s ticket.