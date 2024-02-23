Hon. Ceesay Delivers Youth Forum Report at ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Meeting, Calls for Youth Empowerment

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency, Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, delivered the Youth Forum Report at the ACP-EU joint parliamentary meeting in Angola.

- Advertisement -

The forum, which focused on youth engagement in the renewed partnership between African, Caribbean, and Pacific States and the EU, aimed to explore ways to prioritize youth issues and involve young people in decision-making processes.

Hon. Ceesay emphasized the importance of youth employment for the development of nations, calling for effective youth participation.

He expressed gratitude to the Rector of the University, Professor Maria da Assuncao, for hosting the forum and thanked the young participants for their valuable contributions.

The discussions at the forum examined the Samoa Agreement, highlighting its provisions to empower youth.

- Advertisement -

The participants stressed the need to establish partnerships with youth organizations to promote knowledge exchange, transparency, and collective learning across continents.

They also discussed how leaders can inspire young people and create platforms for sharing best practices.

The forum emphasized the importance of open dialogue with youth and ensuring their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

It underlined the need for youth to actively participate in implementing the Samoa Agreement.

- Advertisement -

Participants expressed concerns about exclusion from parliamentary discourse and the issue of youth unemployment, highlighting the urgency of creating conducive environments for their growth.

OACPS-EU parliamentarians recognized the importance of empowering youth and fostering entrepreneurship opportunities.

They emphasized the role of political will and governmental involvement in supporting youth.

The forum aimed to inspire leaders to consider the aspirations and challenges of African youth and extend solidarity to their counterparts in the Pacific, the Caribbean, and Europe.

The participants urged the Commission and the Council to ensure a youth-focused implementation of the Samoa Agreement, benefiting young people across Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Europe.

They highlighted the cross-cutting nature of youth-centered issues, which align with the strategic priorities outlined in the Samoa Agreement.

Hon. Ceesay concluded his speech by expressing appreciation to Her Excellency Ms. Aia Eza Nacilia da Sila Troso, Chairperson of the Economy and Finance Committee at the National Assembly of Angola, for her enlightening opening speech.

The forum aimed to foster collaboration and commitment across continents, paving the way for a brighter future for youth worldwide.