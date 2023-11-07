Hilda Baci Loses Her Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Hilda Baci has lost her Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon to Alan Fisher of Ireland. Fisher surpassed Hilda’s record by over 24 hours, clocking an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, he set a new record for the longest baking marathon at 47 hours and 21 minutes. Remarkably, Fisher accomplished both feats back-to-back, spending a total of over 160 hours in the kitchen with just over a day of rest.

Hilda had initially aimed for a 100-hour record but lost almost seven hours due to a mistake in tracking rest breaks. Previously, she held the record at 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Guinness World Records confirmed Fisher’s achievements on its official website, stating, “Alan Fisher (Ireland), an owner and chef of a restaurant in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles. First up, he’s claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. That is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci. Alan then claimed the longest baking marathon (individual), with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA) with a time of 31 hours 16 minutes.”

Alan took on both challenges consecutively, spending more than 160 hours working in the kitchen with just over a day of rest in between.