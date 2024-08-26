Monday, August 26, 2024

By Mouhamadou MT Niang
Hawa Makasuba, The Gambia’s 25-Year-Old Female Barber Redefining Gender Roles in a Male-Dominated Industry
Hawa Makasuba, a 25-year-old teacher, makeup artist, and barber from The Gambia, is making waves in a field typically dominated by men.
Despite facing societal challenges and doubts, she has successfully built a thriving barbering business. Hawa balances her multiple roles and uses social media to attract clients, all while providing customer service services.
She shares, “I want to show the world that there’s no fear in pursuing what you love. Barbering brings me income every day, and it helps me take care of my younger siblings.”
Her journey not only inspires other women but also proves that barbering can be a rewarding and sustainable career.

