GPF Gears Up for New Year: Enhanced Security and Safety Measures in Senegambia and Hotspot Areas

By: Alieu Jallow

As the New Year approaches, the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during celebrations in Senegambia and other popular areas.

In a telephone interview, the Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force, Momodou Musa Sissawo, told The Fatu Network that the GPF has increased patrols in key locations, particularly in the Greater Banjul Area and Tourism Development Areas (TDAs), to deter potential criminal activities and provide rapid responses to any incidents. This initiative aims to maintain peace and security throughout the festive period.

“This is a tradition in The Gambia. The Gambia Police Force provides security for the celebration of New Year’s and Christmas, as well as all other festivities and activities in the country. To be specific, it’s been about two to three weeks now since we started planning for the celebrations in Senegambia because we understand that during this period, especially on New Year’s Eve, the area becomes congested with people from all walks of life, particularly from the Greater Banjul Area.

We are aware that there are other locations where celebrations will take place, but Senegambia stands out as a major hotspot. For this reason, the police have recognized the need for enhanced measures and are making every effort to ensure public safety during this period,” he explained.

In response to a question about their collaboration with other stakeholders, PRO Sissawo highlighted that the police are working closely with Tourism Security, the Gambia Red Cross, local council security, and other agencies such as Immigration, the Anti-Crime Unit, and the Drug Law Enforcement Agency to maintain peace and stability across the country.

“From the Police Operations Department Headquarters in Banjul, in collaboration with sister forces, Chief Operations West, and other stakeholders like the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Immigration Department, Fire and Rescue Service, Red Cross, Police Intervention Unit, Anti-Crime Unit, and Tourism Security, we’ve been planning for the past two weeks.

We’ve assessed and fine-tuned our plans to ensure that people can visit Senegambia, enjoy themselves, and participate in the New Year celebrations. Yesterday, we conducted an exercise involving all units, where we simulated various scenarios to ensure our teams are prepared and can respond rapidly in any situation,” he outlined.

PRO Sissawo further detailed plans to close major roads within the Senegambia area, all geared towards ensuring public safety.

“Today, by 4 o’clock, we will be at the Senegambia area deploying personnel and assets to different locations. We will be blocking the OIC road from Brusubi OIC Junction, with a diversion created there.

When coming from Fajara, you will be redirected at the Palma Rima Roundabout. Similarly, for those coming from the new Kololi road near the UN House, there will also be a diversion at that point. Additionally, we are establishing an emergency exit in collaboration with the Red Cross, ensuring a quick and safe route for urgent situations,” he stated.

PRO Sissawo also warned the public, particularly those attending the celebrations, that there will be zero tolerance for individuals carrying dangerous equipment or materials that pose a risk to public safety. He added that there will also be strict measures against drug peddlers.

The GPF’s proactive measures reflect their commitment to creating a safe environment during the New Year celebrations, ensuring that both residents and visitors can enjoy the festivities without incident.