Ghana Activist Charged With Treason After Coup Remarks

0
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian political activist has been charged with treason after being arrested on Friday for making comments on social media about a coup.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has led protests against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government under the banner “Fix The Country”.

- Advertisement -

A request for bail was turned down. He was detained after posting on social media that he would stage a coup if parliament passed a new bill which will impose a tax on mobile money transfers.

President Akufo-Addos’s second term has featured several protests against government policies which are aimed at improving an economy that’s been hit hard by the pandemic.

BBC

Previous articleNigeria: Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Flogging Child To Death

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions