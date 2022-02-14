Ghana Activist Charged With Treason After Coup Remarks

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian political activist has been charged with treason after being arrested on Friday for making comments on social media about a coup.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has led protests against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government under the banner “Fix The Country”.

A request for bail was turned down. He was detained after posting on social media that he would stage a coup if parliament passed a new bill which will impose a tax on mobile money transfers.

President Akufo-Addos’s second term has featured several protests against government policies which are aimed at improving an economy that’s been hit hard by the pandemic.

