GFF weekend fixtures: Mouthwatering matchups in Brikama, Banjul

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Match Day Two of The Gambia Football Federation Division One resumes today with exciting matches as Fortune faces Bombada in the first West Coast derby in Brikama, as they seek to revive their title hopes. Meanwhile, BST Galaxy will travel to the capital to face Waa Banjul in what promises to be an intense match.

In the first week of the top-tier football league, thirteen goals were scored across four venues, setting a high bar for the upcoming week.

Today, at the Brikama Boxba mini stadium, the Petroleum Boys will aim to revive their title aspirations when they host Bombada in the first West Coast Region derby of the season. Both teams lost their first game and will be eager to win today’s match.

Elsewhere in Banjul, Waa Banjul will welcome BST Galaxy at the Banjul mini stadium. Both sides are going to this game after a nail-biting first game. Waa Banjul received a late goal against Brikama United in the first game to get a draw, while BST played a barren game against serial champions, Wallidan.

On Saturday, last year’s second-place finisher, Falcons will host Banjul United at the Serre Kunda East. The two sides have contrasting results going into the game. Falcons won their first game by a goal to zero, while Banjul United lost to Samger by a similar scoreline.

In Bakau on the same day, the Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko will redeem their first game misery when they host The Gambia Armed Forces, who also lost their opening match.

In another cracking game on Saturday, TMT will face Team Rhino in Banjul. Both teams won their opening game and are heading to the game backed by the motivation from the opening week.

On Sunday, Champions Real de Banjul will travel to Brikama to face Greater Tomorrow in a thrilling encounter. Both teams won their opening game, setting a space for a thrilling showdown.

Then at Yundum, Academy boys, Samger will jostle with Satayba boys, Brikama United. Samger stunned Banjul United in Banjul in week one and is in pole position to inflict misery on Brikama United who is playing away from Boxba for the first time this season.

The week’s game will be rounded up in Banjul on Sunday evening as Wallidan prepares to face Marimo Pakfood at the KG5 football mini-stadium.