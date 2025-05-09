GCDA Plans Peaceful Protest Against Harsh Government Policies

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Gambia Car Dealership Association (GCDA) has officially written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), seeking permission to hold a peaceful protest against government policies that it claims are crippling the country’s automotive sector trade.

In a letter dated 8th May 2025 and signed by GCDA President Mr. Kutubo Mboob, the association stated: “Car dealerships, comprising legitimate car dealers across the country, are facing severe hardship due to restrictive policies, including specific issues—e.g., land issues, high import taxes, unfair competition, and lack of support for local businesses, etc.”

The GCDA intends to hold the protest on 15th May 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., along the route from Parliament House to the Arch in Banjul. According to the association, “The protest aims to express our grievances and seek government intervention to address these challenges.”

The letter also outlined key assurances to maintain order and public safety during the protest:

1. “The protest will remain non-violent and orderly.”

2. “We will cooperate fully with police directives to ensure public safety.”

3. “No destruction of property or obstruction of traffic beyond agreed parameters.”

The GCDA further requested the IGP’s office to provide “any necessary guidance to facilitate a lawful and peaceful demonstration,” and urged a timely response to allow for proper planning.

The request was acknowledged by an official from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, as confirmed by a handwritten note on the submitted letter.

The automotive industry in The Gambia has faced growing tension in recent years, with dealers lamenting steep import duties, regulatory uncertainty, and what they perceive as an uneven playing field that favours a select few.

Vehicles in The Gambia are predominantly imported second-hand, with many small- and medium-scale dealers relying on thin profit margins.

According to the Gambia Revenue Authority’s 2023 report, vehicle importation accounted for a significant share of customs revenue, but stakeholders say the increasing tax burden is unsustainable and risks forcing many out of business.

The GCDA’s decision to protest marks a rare but escalating form of advocacy from within the business community, signalling deeper frustration with a lack of dialogue and policy reform.