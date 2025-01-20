GCAA Denies Claims of Power Outage at Banjul International Airport

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Public Relations Manager, Lamin Dibba, has firmly denied recent reports alleging power outages at Banjul International Airport, calling them baseless and misleading.

In a telephone interview with The Fatu Network, Dibba said the airport enjoys a consistent and uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the day, noting that whenever the National Grid (NAWEC) experiences an outage, the airport’s backup power system activates within a standard transition time of 15 seconds, ensuring that the power supply at the airport remains stable.

“Any assertion to the contrary is clearly nothing but the trumped-up insinuations of detractors bent on deliberately misleading the public,” Dibba said.

Dibba further emphasized that the airport’s primary source of electricity is the main grid provided by NAWEC. He said whenever NAWEC experiences a power outage, standby power systems activate within seconds, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

He also highlighted the importance of accurate reporting and cautioned against spreading unverified information, as it could diminish public confidence in critical national infrastructure.

“All well-meaning and objective Airport users would realise the transition. However, those choosing to mislead would capitalise on the seconds of transition to take pictures and not videos as the latter would prove their subjective intentions,” he said.

He further outlined to The Fatu Network the institution’s commitment to improving the airport’s power supply, which is in line with the authority’s commitment to providing seamless services to travellers and airport users.

“GCAA has entered into a strong and viable agreement with NAWEC through which a dedicated substation is being built for the Airport. This initiative, coupled with the imminent delivery and installation of two brand new stand-by generators are part of GCAA’s plans to make the power issue a thing of the past,” he told TFN.