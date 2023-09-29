Friday, September 29, 2023

Gambia’s First Division Team, Steve Biko, Signs Contract with German Sports Equipment Company, Saller

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

Steve Biko football club, Gambia’s first division team known as the giant killers, has recently inked a four-year deal with the German sports equipment company, Saller.

The partnership, unveiled on Wednesday via the club’s social media, entails Saller providing jerseys and other football equipment to the Bakau-based club.

Expressing delight, the club’s president, Mr. Sulayman B.F. Drammeh, highlighted the relief this collaboration brings in alleviating the financial strain of funding an entire season, including the substantial cost of kits.

Bakary Wara Jammeh, the current captain, shared the players’ excitement, noting the significance of signing with a brand that sponsors the national team.

As a one-time Gambian League Champions and FA Cup winner, Steve Biko aims to leverage Saller’s influence in East Europe and West Africa to enhance their performance over the next four years.

The partnership is seen as crucial for recovering from the previous year’s 7th position finish in The Gambia 1st Division League Football.

