Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Gambians React to SIS Boss Appointment as Land Minister

By: Momodou Jawo

Barely, less than five days after the appointment of Ousman Sowe, former director general of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) as the new Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Gambians have reacted to his appointment with many welcoming the move taken by the president.

Many who spoke to our reporter, which included some senior government officials, claimed that Ousman Sowe, is the “right person to transform the Land Ministry given his zero tolerance to maladministration, corruption, nepotism and his desire for reforms and repositioning and restructuring.”

Until his appointment on Friday by the President as the new Land Minister replacing Abba Sanyang, Ousman Sowe, served as the SIS DG for more than six years. He has equally been credited by many for transforming the SIS to be the premiere intelligence service in the country.

Sowe who holds double masters in Diplomacy and Master in International Politics and Security Studies at Bradford University, U.K once served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Fisheries and Deputy Permanent Secretary Office of the President during the former regime.

“To me, this is the best appointment President Barrow has made since he came into power in 2017. Ousman Sowe is not only experienced, but the guy is intelligent and he is a development oriented leader. Despite the many problems confronting that ministry, I am quite optimistic that he will drastically change and reform that ministry. This is the kind of appointment that we expect the president to make,” Lamin Camara, a senior government official said.

Camara further added: “Appointing the right people at the right place will pay dividends which will translate into productivity. For those that don’t know Much about Ousman Sowe, and his style of leadership should look at the SIS now. I can tell you that SIS is not only one of the most reform institutions within the country’s security services, but also other government institutions and departments since the coming of the current government. Just give him some months at the ministry and many land problems in the country will be arrested,” he posited.

A student of MDI studying International Relations who wishes to speak on the condition of anonymity, said: “Ousman Sowe is one of the most educated and experienced Ministers currently in the Barrow government. He (Ousman Sowe) has sometimes taken us classes at the school and we have seen and know what he can offer. If we really want to develop and move this country, then we need the right people to take the mantle of leadership. At first, I was thinking that he only has experience in security. However, when he took us classes, the entire class was surprised due to his outstanding performance and understanding of the subject.”

“For me, I would have loved for him to continue as the DG of SIS because we have seen the changes he made in that place. Now, you don’t hear people being arrested by the SIS agents. It used to be one of the most fearful institutions during the former regime. But all that has now been in the past thanks to his reform agenda. Again, I am confident that if he is given the support at the Land Ministry, we will see changes in that ministry, Bakary Njie, a native of Serrekunda stated.

Biography

Expertise and Skills:

National Peace Affairs, Problem Solving, Analysis, Threat Assessment, Institutional reforms & strengthening, Resources Mobilisation, Regional security/International Relations Affairs, Foreign Policy, Diplomacy, Regional Security/Peace Architectures, National Security Policy/Management, Regional /International Organization, Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Negotiations, Mediation, Representation, Natural Resources & Human Resources Management.

Permanent Secretary Positions Served: Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Fisheries, Deputy Permanent Secretary Office of the President

Academic Qualifications

  • Masters in Diplomacy (Distinction), Sept 2013- June 6th 2014 (University of Malta)
  • MA, International Politics and Security Studies (Bradford University, U.K 2001)
  • BA, Development Studies and English (St. Mary’s University, Canada,1999)
  • Conflict Prevention, Management & Resolution. (UK, 2001)

Academic and Conference Papers Written and Dissertations (Masters Theses)

  • An Analysis of Conflict Prevention in Africa – The African Union’s Peace and Security Architecture (2014)
  • The Challenges to Mediating in Africa’s Complex Conflicts – The cases of OAU, Mozambique and the Gambia (Cassamance Conflict) – M.A. Dissertation 2001
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia.
