Gambian Delegation En route to Cameroon

The Gambian delegation comprising fans, Gambia Football Federation (GFF) officials and the media plus other dignitaries are en route to Cameroon.

The delegation which is expected to arrive later in the day will join the National Team who will play against Mauritania on 12th January 2022.

All members of the delegation successfully went through a COVID-19 test and their results returned negative.

The over one hundred and five (105) man delegation is financed by The Gambian Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Dawda Baldeh and Modu Saidy from The Fatu Network are on the ground and will update you about all the action.