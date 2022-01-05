Gambia UK Forces Community Donates Assorted Medical Items to Kanifing General Hospital

0
- Advertisement -

The Gambia United Kingdom Forces Community (GUKFC) has on Wednesday 5th January 2022 officially presented assorted medical items to the Kanifing General Hospital.

The Counsellor at The Gambia High Commission London Mr. Suntou Touray and the hospital administrator presided over the presentation along with LAMIN Darboe RT.

- Advertisement -

The items will enhance the work of doctors and nurses at various hospitals. This donation is in line with Gambian Diasporans who seek to continue contributing immensely towards the improvement of the welfare of Gambians at home.

Gambian United Kingdom Forces Community was started exclusively for Gambian origins who are currently serving or have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

The Community is entirely free from any form of political and religious affiliation but will rather focus on socio-economic development and the creation of new opportunities for the members in the United Kingdom and around the globe.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleArsenal Charged by FA for Penalty Protests Against Man City

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions