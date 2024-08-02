Gambia U20 Coach Abdoulie Bojang Unveils Final 31-Player Squad for WAFU Zone A Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

The excitement is mounting as Coach Abdoulie Bojang reveals the final 31-player squad for The Gambia’s U20 team, set to compete in the upcoming WAFU Zone A tournament. Speaking with journalists at the Goal Project, Coach Bojang shared insights into the rigorous selection process, the challenges encountered, and the team’s preparation strategy.

The selection process was challenging, with players scouted from various divisions, including the 4th, 3rd, and 2nd divisions, and a few from the 3rd division. “We involved an independent body in the screening process to ensure fairness. After thorough evaluation, we finalized the 31 players,” Bojang explained, underscoring the depth of the selection process.

However, finalizing the squad was not without its hurdles, particularly concerning player availability. “Some players’ passports are with the embassies, and we’re uncertain how long they will be there. Others are on trial, and their return dates are unknown,” Bojang noted. This uncertainty impacted the final selection, as the coaching staff had to ensure that all chosen players would be available throughout the tournament.

Discipline is a cornerstone of the team’s approach. Bojang emphasized, “We take discipline very seriously. For instance, if a player arrives late, they miss the session. Punctuality and adherence to discipline are non-negotiable.” This strict approach reflects the high standards set by the coaching staff.

Bojang also highlighted the developmental focus of the U20 program. “While success at this level is important, it’s crucial not to overlook player development. We start with a focus on development, which ultimately supports our success,” he said. The emphasis on nurturing players ensures that the team not only seeks short-term achievements but also fosters long-term growth and skill enhancement.

Regarding tactics, Bojang acknowledged the physical challenges posed by regional rivals like Guinea, Mali, and Ghana. “We can’t match their physicality, but we emphasize quick ball movement with minimal time on the ball to avoid physical confrontations,” he explained. This strategy aims to leverage the team’s strengths while minimizing physical mismatches.

As the tournament nears, the team’s preparation is intensifying. Bojang mentioned efforts to integrate players from different clubs with varying playing styles into a cohesive unit. “Preparation is in full swing. We’ll assess the players and have friendly matches, including possibly one or two international games,” he added.

The coaching staff’s emphasis on adaptability is evident. Bojang highlighted the importance of flexibility, stating, “We don’t rely on just one or two tactics. We have multiple game plans, and if one doesn’t work, we switch to another.” This adaptability will be crucial as The Gambia looks to make a significant impact in the tournament.

As The Gambia’s U20 team prepares for the WAFU Zone A tournament, the nation eagerly anticipates the young talents’ performance under Coach Bojang’s leadership. With a blend of discipline, development, and tactical acumen, the team is well-positioned to make a strong impression on the regional stage.