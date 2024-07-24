Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Gambia Receives €10M Boost to Empower Youth in Tourism and Creative Sectors

By Mama A. Touray

The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Government of The Gambia, Tuesday signed a financing agreement worth €10,000,000 aimed at boosting youth employment within the tourism and creative sectors.

The European Union’s Ambassador to The Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, and The Gambia’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs signed the agreement at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

The purpose of this agreement is to advance the development objectives of the nation, with a focus on improving the competitiveness, inclusiveness, and sustainability of The Gambia’s tourism and creative industries.

Ambassador Corrado Pampaloni remarked that the signing of this agreement should serve as a call to action for all involved parties. He emphasized that the success of the youth empowerment initiative will depend on consistent and meaningful dialogue between the government, all stakeholders, and especially the private sector.

“It will be paramount to ensure that the programme brings concrete benefits in terms of both direct and indirect employment, especially for the youth and for women, while at the same time ensuring the environment is preserved.

“Let us make the world know that The Gambia’s superb climate, friendly people, tranquil beach resorts, diverse wildlife, rich culture, and historical sites make it an outstanding tourist destination. But also, let us make sure that tourism brings prosperity to all,” he said.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita, stated that this agreement signifies a significant milestone in the partnership between the EU and Gambia.

“As a dependable ally, the EU consistently supports the country’s transition process with impactful and relevant interventions. At this juncture, we wish to reaffirm our commitment to our joint efforts in combating poverty and other societal ills that continue to affect our country,” he added.

“We will together combat the scourge of irregular migration. We will harness the potential of the youth of the Gambia and consequently realize the demographic dividend resulting from such interventions” he said.

The Financing Agreement is set to concentrate on the productive sectors vital to The Gambia’s growth, encompassing a novel initiative termed “EU YEP Tourism and Creative Industries.”

