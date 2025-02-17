Gambia at 60: Darboe Criticizes Barrow Administration, Calls for Visionary Leadership

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

In a statement marking The Gambia’s 60th Independence Day, Ousainu Darboe, Secretary General and Party Leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), reflected on the nation’s journey since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1965.

He honoured the sacrifices of the nation’s forebears and acknowledged the progress made in the face of numerous challenges.

However, Darboe also highlighted the ongoing struggles with poverty, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and a struggling education system, which continue to hinder the country’s full potential.

Darboe criticised President Adama Barrow’s administration, which came to power in 2017, for failing to deliver on its promises and address the needs of the Gambian people. He pointed to issues such as corruption, lack of accountability, and inefficiency as key factors contributing to the administration’s shortcomings.

“The dreams of our independence heroes for a prosperous and self-reliant Gambia have been betrayed by poor governance,” Darboe stated.

Looking to the future, Darboe emphasised the potential for The Gambia to become a beacon of progress and prosperity in West Africa. He called for visionary leadership and urged citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

The UDP, he affirmed, remains committed to democracy, justice, and development, aiming to build a nation where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

“Together, we can build a Gambia that we can all be proud of—a Gambia that truly reflects the hopes and dreams of its people,” Darboe said.