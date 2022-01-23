Fraud, Massive Procedural Errors, Recklessness and Lack of Transparency Uncovered at GAM Petroleum Fuel Depot

Trade & Employment Minister, Honourable Seedy Keita
By: Christian Conteh

The Presidential Taskforce that was charged with the responsibility of investigating the cause of what the authorities describe as ‘a painful nationwide gasoline shortage’ during the week of 31st October 2021 has uncovered fraud, massive procedural errors, dereliction of duty, recklessness and lack of transparency at GAM Petroleum fuel depot.

The Taskforce which was chaired by Trade & Employment Minister, Honourable Seedy Keita included members from State Intelligence Service (SIS); the Permanent Secretaries of Trade and Ministry of Petroleum (MOPE); Director-General of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA); Managing Directors of The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) and The Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

President Adama Barrow Visits GAM Petroleum Fuel Depot

The task force has after intense and comprehensive investigations presented its preliminary report to President Barrow on Wednesday 9th January 2021 at a session attended by the Vice President, a cross-section of Cabinet and members of the Security Services.

“Contrary to the reports and figures presented by Gam Petroleum (GP), The Taskforce found massive coverups and blatant disregard for established procedures,” the statement from the Presidential Taskforce signed by The Gambia Government Spokesperson Ebrima G Sankareh

Adding that, “significantly, the Taskforce found four out of the five gasoline tanks at the Gam Petroleum Depot in Mandinary were totally empty. The fifth tank in fact contained only 50,000 litres consisting of a mixture of gas oil and water. The stock of petrol as of 1st November 2021 was 910 metric tonnes and that of JET Fuel was 4,209 metric tonnes.”

The Taskforce went further to reveal that stocks entrusted to the National Depot by International Traders (Addax, Trafigura and PSTV) and local Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were 

