Ex-military Officer Killed While Performing Ablution At Faji Kunda Mosque

By Matty Senghore

Former soldier Lamin Darboe, a husband of two and father of five, reportedly died after a brick was thrown at him while performing ablution at the Fajikunda Mosque which allegedly led to his death.

A friend of the deceased, Musa Darboe told TFN that he spoke with Lamin around 12pm on Sunday 9th January, some hours before the incident.

“Lamin called me around 12 mid-day asking of my whereabouts, and I told him I was at home. He informed me that he would be going to the barbing shop and would subsequently go to the mosque for prayers. At around 5 in the evening, I received a call that Lamin had an issue with one young man at the mosque who hit him with a brick. At first, I thought it was not that serious until I received another call informing me that he had died due to the incident.”

Daboe explained that he had been living with the late man in Fajikunda for over 20 years, adding that Lamin spent most of his time in the mosque especially on weekends. He narrated what ensued at the mosque leading to the fatal occurrence:

“I was told that Lamin came to pray when he met a young man opening the tap. Lamin was said to have asked the person to turn off the tap but that the alleged killer continued. That was how an argument started between them, but they were however dispersed. After the embittered uproar, Lamin was performing ablution when the young man came back with a brick and hit him on his head, resulting to unconsciousness and collapse. He fell to the ground and was rushed to Fajikunda Hospital and later Ndemban Clinic in Bakau where he died”

First wife of the deceased said she was shocked to be told that her husband was being rushed to the hospital due to the effect of a brick that was thrown at him.

“Lamin together with our last child left home for prayer at the mosque. Few moments later someone came to me and said they are taken my husband to the hospital. Lamin was a very religious man, a loving husband and a caring father. He has left me with the children and I know it is not going to be easy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

It could be recalled that a man was beaten to death last week at Brikama Sanneh.