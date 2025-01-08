Chamen Health Center: Residents Say Women Give Birth in ‘Horrible Conditions’

- Advertisement -

Residents of Chamen village in the Nianija constituency have expressed their frustration over the ongoing health crisis, particularly affecting expectant mothers during childbirth.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, community members say expectant mothers are sometimes compelled to give birth in “horrible conditions”, lacking both electricity and water at the Chamen Health Centre.

They urged the government to implement quick actions to resolve this ongoing issue.

Hawa Bah, a resident, shared the embarrassment and frustration she faced during her childbirth last year.

“When I came for delivery, the ward was full. It was time for me to give birth and there was no space.

“I gave birth behind the ward in an unhygienic and embarrassing manner,” she said.

She added that pregnant women are going through a lot in Chamen.

“Imagine two pregnant women on the same bed giving birth. It’s embarrassing and unhygienic,” she said.

The health centre, which is said to cover 33 communities in Nianija and 4 in Upper Saloum, has a limited bed capacity in the labour room.

“Only five beds are in the labour room, and they have to face each other during childbirth,” Hawa explained.

Ajie Kanyi Touray, a resident of the Nianija constituency, expressed similar concerns, stating that the health centre is inadequate for women.

“If you come here at night, you will be disappointed.

“You will see pregnant women delivering without electricity, or even in bed.

“The nurses will use touch or cell phone light to see,” she said.

She further added: “We deserve better, and the government seems uninterested in answering to our calls.”

Meanwhile, Momodou Cham, a resident and youth leader, said he lost his first child in the health centre due to poor conditions.

“I watched my first child die here helpless. It was devastating. My wife too was deeply troubled,” he recounted.

Cham called on the government to take action and improve the quality of healthcare for dwellers in Nianija.

“I am calling on the government to come to our aid. This is frustrating. Our women are dying here in pain some even get scared to be pregnant,” he added.

The Fatu Network also toured the health facility to gather firsthand information on the dire situation women are experiencing.

It’s shocking to note that the health centre is operating without adequate water, electricity, beds, medicines, and staff quarters among others.

We also discovered blood stains on maternal beds in the ward with poor sanitation.