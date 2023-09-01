Friday, September 1, 2023

Burna Boy Breaks UK Record by Claiming Number 1 Spot on Albums Chart

Burna Boy just achieved a historic milestone as the first international Afrobeats artist to claim the top spot on the UK album chart with “I Told Them…,” according to the UK’s Official Charts Company, as announced on Friday (today).

While UK-based Afrobeats talents like J Hus have previously secured number one hits, Burna Boy stands out as the first foreign artist to achieve this feat.

This highlights the prevalence of the Afrobeats genre in Britain and globally. Other artists like Wizkid and Davido are also basking in mainstream success, playing an increasingly influential role in shaping segments of popular culture.

The Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company, Martin Talbot, weighs in: “British music fans have always been renowned for their love of new music and embracing cultures from around the world, and the explosion of interest in Afrobeats’ musical culture over the past decade has been a concrete example of this.”

