Batchilly Urges Darboe to Withdraw Statement, Citing Potential Threats

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has urged Ousainou Darboe to withdraw his statement calling on Gambians to send audio messages via WhatsApp and radios to demand President Barrow return the land allocated to him by the Ministry of Lands.

He cited potential threats to the peace and security of the country.

“We vehemently condemn the recent remarks made by Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, which have the potential to jeopardize the peace and security of our beloved country.

Just as we have condemned the President’s inappropriate utterances against Mr. Darboe, it is imperative to hold Mr. Darboe to the same standard,” Batchilly said.

The GAP leader emphasized the need for citizens to challenge things through the courts.

“Darboe’s call for every citizen to send messages via audio and radio stations demanding President Barrow return the land given to him by the Ministry of Lands is highly irresponsible and incites unnecessary unrest among the populace,” he asserted.

Batchilly stressed that Darboe is a seasoned legal professional who is well aware that disputes of this nature are best resolved through the courts.

“Encouraging public outcry instead of legal action is a reckless move that can lead to violence and chaos,” he added.

Batchilly called on Gambians to focus their energies on advocating unity, peace, and stability rather than endless attacks on one another.

“Mr. Darboe’s history with land allocations cannot be overlooked.

He should lead by example by returning the lands given to him, as he has the financial means to do so,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, the GAP leader noted that lands should be distributed to those who are less fortunate and in genuine need.

“It is hypocritical to criticize others for actions one has also engaged in, especially when those actions were previously applauded,” he continued.

He reminded Gambians that Darboe and Barrow once had the same political views.

“Your slogan, ‘Barrow is our Barrow. Come rain, come shine,’ echoed throughout the nation.”

Batchilly further questioned Darboe, saying: “What has changed since then, Mr. Darboe?

What wrongs are you fighting against now that you once supported wholeheartedly?

The principles of fairness and justice demand consistency; what is wrong for one must be wrong for all.”

For Batchilly, our leaders must exercise wisdom and restraint.

“We urge Mr. Darboe to reconsider his approach and to act in a manner befitting his stature and experience.

The peace and security of our nation should never be compromised for personal or political gain,” he concluded.