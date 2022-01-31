Bansang Man Arrested And Charged For Possession Of Prohibited Drugs, Fire Arm

- Advertisement -

By Yerro Mballow

Hamadi Kandeh, a 58 years Gambian who is resident of Bansang has been arrested in Bansang by Drug Laws Enforcement Agency of Gambia. The apprehension occurred on 28 January 2022 in Bansang where he was found with a big bundle of cannabis sativa, seventeen parcels and some quantities of prohibited drugs as well as a fire arm.



He is being charged for possession of prohibited drugs contrary to section 47 of the Drug Control Act 2003 Revised Laws of the Gambia.

In a similar but separate development, Faye and Zaidah Sanneh who are both resident of Bansang were also arrested and charged for possession of suspected prohibited drugs.

According to the particulars of offence, Faye Ceesay, a 57-years-old whose occupation is a civil servant, was apprehended on the 28 January 2022 around with three parcels and twenty four wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. For his part, Zaidah Sanneh, who is a school going student, was also arrested on the samee day with four cannabis sativa. They are said to be in custody awaiting prosecution.

Speaking to the Fatu Network, the Public Relation officer of the DLEAG, Ousman Saidybah confirmed the arrests and assured that the agency is poised to control the use and possession of prohibited drugs in the Gambia. “We want to see Gambia free from prohibited drugs so that everyone can live a peaceful and happy life. Therefore, we will continue to do our work to the best of our abilities”