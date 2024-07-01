Monday, July 1, 2024

Banjul North NAM Lays Foundation for Construction of Football Court

79
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North Constituency, Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah, has laid the foundation stone for a six-a-side football court in Banjul.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Bah described the moment as joyful, as he is set to fulfill yet another campaign promise made to young Banjulians.

“It was an exciting moment during the stone-laying ceremony for the new six-a-side football court in Banjul North. I extend my special appreciation to Waa Banjul North for giving me the mandate to better represent them in parliament,” he said.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the Mayor of Banjul City Council, Rohey Malick Lowe, and the BCC for their collaboration.

“I want to extend my special appreciation to Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul and Mayor Jose Medina Lobato of Bissau for gracing this important milestone achievement,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Bah added enthusiastically, “Waa Banjul, this project belongs to you.”

The project, spearheaded by Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah, will be funded through the Constituency Development Fund he received from the National Assembly, in close collaboration with the Banjul City Council.

The objective is to use sports to unite the people of his constituency, nurture talents, foster teamwork, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

“With this new facility, we aim to empower our youth, encourage their active participation in sports, and strengthen our community bonds,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

Construction, which began on Friday, June 28, 2024, is expected to be completed in less than six months.

Previous article
Gambia’s First Immigrant Serving in the German Armed Forces Shines in the Spotlight
Next article
Unveiling the Horrors: A Disturbing Account of Unjustified Shootings on Innocent Civilians

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions