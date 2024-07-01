Banjul North NAM Lays Foundation for Construction of Football Court

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North Constituency, Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah, has laid the foundation stone for a six-a-side football court in Banjul.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Bah described the moment as joyful, as he is set to fulfill yet another campaign promise made to young Banjulians.

“It was an exciting moment during the stone-laying ceremony for the new six-a-side football court in Banjul North. I extend my special appreciation to Waa Banjul North for giving me the mandate to better represent them in parliament,” he said.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the Mayor of Banjul City Council, Rohey Malick Lowe, and the BCC for their collaboration.

“I want to extend my special appreciation to Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul and Mayor Jose Medina Lobato of Bissau for gracing this important milestone achievement,” he said.

Bah added enthusiastically, “Waa Banjul, this project belongs to you.”

The project, spearheaded by Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah, will be funded through the Constituency Development Fund he received from the National Assembly, in close collaboration with the Banjul City Council.

The objective is to use sports to unite the people of his constituency, nurture talents, foster teamwork, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

“With this new facility, we aim to empower our youth, encourage their active participation in sports, and strengthen our community bonds,” he explained.

Construction, which began on Friday, June 28, 2024, is expected to be completed in less than six months.