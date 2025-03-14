Banjul North NAM Elected West Africa Bloc Representative at NEAPACOH Executive Committee

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Modou Lamin B. Bah, National Assembly Member for Banjul North, has been elected as the West Africa Bloc Representative (English-speaking countries) at the Network for African Parliamentary Committees of Health (NEAPACOH) Executive Committee.

The decision was made during NEAPACOH’s 16th annual general gathering in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, held from March 5-7, 2025.

Bah’s election came as representatives from 26 African countries, including Members of Parliament from Health and Budgetary Committees, support staff, and members of Civil Society Organizations, gathered to discuss pressing health challenges.

The conference, themed “Repositioning the roles of parliamentarians for the implementation of the unfinished ICPD agenda and the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC): South to South lessons and good practices,” focused on strengthening legislative engagement in healthcare development.

As the head of The Gambia’s delegation, Bah presented the NEAPACOH 2025 report on behalf of the country, reaffirming The Gambia’s commitment to improving healthcare through parliamentary action and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

During the gathering, he also engaged with potential partners willing to support The Gambia’s healthcare sector, particularly in areas such as Tuberculosis (TB), Sexual and Reproductive Health, Maternal Health, and Population and Development. Notably, he and his team pledged to establish the country’s first-ever TB caucus in parliament, a move aimed at enhancing legislative efforts to combat the disease.

Bah’s election as a key regional representative is expected to further The Gambia’s engagement in continental health policy discussions and strengthen collaboration with regional and international health partners.