BAC Vice Chairman Accuses Ex-Chairman Sonko of Incompetence

By Dawda Baldeh

Ismaila Jallow, the Suba Ward councillor and vice chairman of Brikama Area Council since 2018, has described the former chairman, Sheriffo Sonko, as an incompetent and ineffective leader.

Jallow made this statement during his appearance before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.

He criticized Sonko for his “incompetence”, stating that there was no progress in the Brikama Area Council during Sonko’s tenure.

Additionally, Jallow admitted to his own shortcomings due to shared responsibilities.

He said that Sonko created division within the Council and selected his own team without assigning Jallow any tasks.

As the vice chairman, Jallow claimed he was left uninformed about Sonko’s travels and decisions.

He highlighted the council’s failure to hold regular meetings, which is a legal requirement, attributing it to a lack of funds for sitting allowances.

Jallow also mentioned the increase in sitting allowances after Sonko’s replacement in 2023.

Jallow’s written statement from May 22, 2024, was submitted as evidence, revealing the limited financial support Suba Ward received from the BAC.

Despite his involvement in various committees, Jallow stated that his ward never benefited from the Geology Funds.

He also discussed the issue of honorarium payments, which he now considers unlawful, emphasizing the lack of council resolution regarding these payments.

Jallow admitted to receiving the 1 by 6 allowance payment, which he deemed inappropriate.

