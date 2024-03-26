Accused Murderer Arona Tine Requests Legal Representation from State

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Arona Tine, a Senegalese national who is the alleged killer of Fatoumatta Kargbo, a former staff member of HM bureau at West Field, appeared before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court on Tuesday, 26th March 2024, to inform the court of his inability to secure legal representation in his murder charge battle.

- Advertisement -

Tine is charged with murder contrary to section 187 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Cap 10 Vol. 3 of the Revised Laws of The Gambia. In his ruling, Justice Jaiteh stated that the case could not proceed without a legal representative, as the charges levied against him are capital offences. Therefore, he ordered the state to provide him with a legal representative.

Arona Tine’s particular offense is that on or about 19th January 2024, at West Field in the Kanifing Municipality of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of the High Court, he stabbed Fatoumatta Kargbo with a knife, causing her death and thereby committing an offense. Meanwhile, he will be remanded at Mile 2 Central Prison.

The case is adjourned to 22nd April at 1:30 PM for plea-taking.