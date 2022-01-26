An Era Ends: After 3 Years of Dedicated Service Top US Diplomat Bids Gambians Emotional Farewell

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

“As I prepare to depart The Gambia after nearly three years, it is difficult to say goodbye and leave the Smiling Coast of Africa. But I leave this beautiful country with a sense of optimism, inspired by the passion of the Gambian people who press for completion of promised democratic and economic reforms, including justice and accountability,” were the words of the United States Ambassador to The Gambia, Carl Paschall bidding Gambians an emotional farewell as he prepares to bow out.

According to the US diplomat his optimism is grounded in the strong will of the Gambian people. He said when he arrived in the small west African country in March of 2019, it was a thrilling feeling to sense the excitement of a citizenry who, just over two years earlier, demonstrated to the world their commitment to democratic values by peacefully voting for change despite intimidation and repression.

“That Gambian passion for democratic change, for justice, and accountability has not waned. Indeed, nearly 90% of registered Gambian voters cast their marbles in December – with extremely high percentages of women and youth actively, energetically participating in the democratic process,” Ambassador Paschall said.

He further expressed delight at representing America’s President Biden at the recent inauguration of President Adama Barrow noting that he suspects that President Barrow, like his government, is attentive to the passion of the Gambian people for continued progress in democratic reform, transparent and accountable governance, and justice, as documented in the AfroBarometer surveys in 2017 and 2021.

He expressed his government’s desire to continue to invest and work to realize these goals. However, he noted that the achievement of all the country’s aspirations require Gambian ownership, Gambian leadership and Gambian accountability.

He used the opportunity to express how ‘infinitely grateful’ his wife Jane Ellen and himself were for the many opportunities they have had to meet wonderfully warm, welcoming, hospitable Gambians from all walks of life

“Jane Ellen and I want to simply say “thank you” – thank you for welcoming us and thank you for sharing with us Gambian culture and traditions. We will treasure and hold in our hearts forever this remarkable place,” he said.