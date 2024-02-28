Amie Bojang Asserted That She Never Set Eyes on the Independent Witness at the Anti-crime Complex

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Amie Bojang, the second accused person in the ongoing voir dire, told the court that she never laid eyes on the independent witness, Alieu Cham, on Friday, September 15th, 2023.

The second accused person affirmed that she never saw Alieu Cham on September 15th. While cross-examining PW1 Ebou Sowe, Counsel LK Mboge challenged the witness to disclose or present to the court the time of entry of the independent witness (Alieu Cham) in the Anti-crime station diary.

“There is no time of entry,” Sowe responded.

This led to inquiries about the connection and purpose of Alieu Cham, the independent witness, at the Anti-crime complex, a place Counsel Mboge believed every civilian must be registered upon entry. Detective Sowe emphasized that the independent witness was there to resolve some issues.

In light of this, Amie Bojang told the court that on Friday, September 15th, 2023, while detained at the Anti-crime unit, she was seated behind the charges office outside and positioned in a way that she could see people coming and going, and thus, she didn’t see anybody there until her transfer to the Banjulunding Police station around 9 pm.

“I was sitting outside behind the charges office and facing the panel,” she outlined.

During his testimony, PW2 Alieu Cham, the independent witness, claimed to have made more than three calls, one of which, he argued, was to inform his boys to proceed to the football field as they had a football match.

In her counter-statement, the second person emphasizes that even lawyers are not allowed to bring their cell phones into the Anti-crime complex. Only those working there are exceptions to enter with their phones. She further told the court that she was aware of only one entrance to the Anti-crime complex which everyone uses.

“There is one main gate and a single entrance door, and there is a security officer at the entrance with a man who has a table and is responsible for recording details of visitors and keeping phones, as no one enters the premises with a phone,” she narrated.

The case resumes on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, at 2:15 PM for the continuation of cross-examination and court address.