Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Amie Bojang Asserted That She Never Set Eyes on the Independent Witness at the Anti-crime Complex

345
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Amie Bojang, the second accused person in the ongoing voir dire, told the court that she never laid eyes on the independent witness, Alieu Cham, on Friday, September 15th, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The second accused person affirmed that she never saw Alieu Cham on September 15th. While cross-examining PW1 Ebou Sowe, Counsel LK Mboge challenged the witness to disclose or present to the court the time of entry of the independent witness (Alieu Cham) in the Anti-crime station diary.

“There is no time of entry,” Sowe responded.

This led to inquiries about the connection and purpose of Alieu Cham, the independent witness, at the Anti-crime complex, a place Counsel Mboge believed every civilian must be registered upon entry. Detective Sowe emphasized that the independent witness was there to resolve some issues.

In light of this, Amie Bojang told the court that on Friday, September 15th, 2023, while detained at the Anti-crime unit, she was seated behind the charges office outside and positioned in a way that she could see people coming and going, and thus, she didn’t see anybody there until her transfer to the Banjulunding Police station around 9 pm.

- Advertisement -

“I was sitting outside behind the charges office and facing the panel,” she outlined.

During his testimony, PW2 Alieu Cham, the independent witness, claimed to have made more than three calls, one of which, he argued, was to inform his boys to proceed to the football field as they had a football match.

In her counter-statement, the second person emphasizes that even lawyers are not allowed to bring their cell phones into the Anti-crime complex. Only those working there are exceptions to enter with their phones. She further told the court that she was aware of only one entrance to the Anti-crime complex which everyone uses.

“There is one main gate and a single entrance door, and there is a security officer at the entrance with a man who has a table and is responsible for recording details of visitors and keeping phones, as no one enters the premises with a phone,” she narrated.

- Advertisement -

The case resumes on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, at 2:15 PM for the continuation of cross-examination and court address.

Previous article
Ousainou Bojang Denies Thumbprinting Any Document With Writing
Next article
Newly Inaugurated Market Complex in Banjul to Accommodate 160 Women Vendors

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions