ALVIHAG Launches Year-long Campaign to Donate Food to Kanifing General Hospital

By: Dawda Baldeh

The CEO of ALVIHAG supermarket, Vijay Aswani, has initiated a year-long food donation program to Kanifing General Hospital, with an estimated value of fifty thousand dalasis worth of food items per month.

The first phase of the donated food items includes ten 50kg bags of rice, five bags of onions, five gallons of cooking oil, and two bags of 50kg sugar, amounting to fifty thousand dalasis in total.

In a symbolic tribute to their late son, Vicky Kodwani, ALVIHAG has committed to supporting the hospital with food provisions for one year.

“I have decided to support the hospital with fifty thousand (D50,000) worth of food items every month for one year. This gesture serves as a remembrance for my late beloved son Vicky Kodwani, who passed away last year,” said Vijay Aswani, CEO of ALVIHAG.

This benevolent act has brought a sense of happiness and remembrance to both the ALVIHAG family and the hospital.

By dedicating this humanitarian gesture to their late son, ALVIHAG CEO Vicky Aswani pays his respects and explains the reason behind initiating this philanthropic mission to the hospital.

Appreciating this symbolic honor, the hospital considers the gesture invaluable in addressing the food demands required for patient care.

The hospital commends ALVIHAG CEO for his contribution in supporting the patients.

Commending Mr. Vicky for his assistance, Basiru Drammeh, the CEO of Kanifing General Hospital, and Alieu Kummeh, the storekeeper, acknowledge the financial burden that the hospital incurs when providing meals for patients.

“This is the first time in history we have received such support. Donors come and go, but to have someone support the feeding of patients for a year is happening for the first time. We thank ALVIHAG for the timely and beneficial support and pray that Allah forgives their beloved son,” testified Drammeh.

“Feeding is a challenge in the hospital, and we are spending three hundred and fifty thousand dalasis on feeding patients yearly. This gesture is beneficial to us and will reduce feeding costs,” said Mr. Kummeh, the Hospital’s storekeeper.

Jarriatou Jarju, Head of the hospital’s kitchen, and Isatou Samba, a senior staff member, both emphasize the importance of this gesture and urge other businessmen, particularly Gambians, to follow Vicky’s example by making generous donations.

“Words are not enough to show how happy we are. The food items will benefit all patients that come to the hospital,” said Jarriatou.

Isatou Samba also prays for Allah to forgive Mr. Aswani’s son and admit him to Jannatul Firdaws, saying the gesture is symbolic of mercy.

This donation marks the beginning of ALVIHAG’s monthly commitment over one year, providing the hospital with food items worth fifty thousand dalasis every month.