Alleged Gambian Scammer Wreaks Havoc Through Visa and Travel Document Fraud

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a devastating revelation, Musa Sanneh, a Gambian national and native of Brikama in the West Coast Region, is alleged to be involved in a widespread scam, manipulating unsuspecting individuals by falsely promising to facilitate their visas and travel documents for a seamless journey to the captivating landscapes of New Zealand. According to his victims, Musa’s fraudulent operation seeks to exploit the dreams and aspirations of those yearning to visit this island nation, leaving them disillusioned and financially drained.

- Advertisement -

In a telephone interview, Essa Sall, Lamin Keita, and three others who wish to remain anonymous said Musa is operating with calculated precision, employing tactics that prey on the vulnerability and desperation of individuals eager to secure their travel authorization. He promises efficiency and convenience, extracting substantial monetary payments by claiming to expedite visa processing, provide guaranteed entry, and manage all necessary documentation for them.

“I was introduced to Musa by a friend, and when I started talking, he told me that he could process a visa with a work permit within a week, and the process would cost $223,500. On the 1st of May, he called me to inform me of my visa approval and that I should confirm with my friend in Senegal to verify the authenticity of the visa before making the payment, which my friend gave me assurances of. So I had to send the money to his wife and another to his boss,” Mr. Sallah alleged.

He further explained that after sending the money to Musa’s wife, Binta Dumbuya, Musa told him he needed an air ticket with a one-way ticket, as he possessed a work permit visa, which was challenging to secure. Essa Sallah asserts that after a challenging time, he was able to secure a one-way ticket with advice that once he landed in New Zealand, he would be able to secure an “Okay to Board” ticket. However, he said Musa insisted he should send the money to him to purchase the “Okay to Board” air ticket.

“I had to cancel the air ticket I secured earlier and sent him D93,909 to buy the ‘Okay to Board’ air ticket. After one week, he told me they were working on my air ticket. Two weeks later, I called him to ask him where he was with the ‘Okay to Board’ ticket. Then he started giving me flimsy excuses because he knew that the visa was fake and the authorities would never issue an air ticket with a fake visa. I had to borrow money to buy a round-trip ticket for over D129,125, then left from Senegal to Turkey and Malaysia, where New Zealand immigration officers checked the visa only to inform me that the visa was fake,” he narrated.

- Advertisement -

After spending over one month in a hotel in Malaysia with three others, their situation became increasingly frustrating as they struggled to survive without any job in Malaysia. Essa said he has paid over $446,704.50 to Musa, and his counterparts are on the verge of being deported from Malaysia following an overstay. They vowed to hold Musa’s wife, Binta Dumbuya, accountable for being an ally to her husband’s scamming business, as most of the money was transferred or paid to her.