AFCON: Scorpions to travel by bus from Abidjan to Yamoussoukro 

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Secretary General of The Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Jassey, announced that the national football team, the Scorpions, will travel from Abidjan to Yamoussoukro by bus due to limited landing capacity.

- Advertisement -

Jassey made this revelation during an interview with QTV night news with Jainaba Sonko.

This decision comes after the team’s plane experienced technical difficulties and had to make an emergency landing in Banjul.

Jassey explained that the pilots cited reasons such as losing oxygen, failed air conditioning, and high temperature for the plane’s malfunction.

“We never anticipated that we would have a problem in Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“We signed a contract with them in full and we have fulfilled our obligations.

“Unfortunately, the boys will have to travel by bus from Abidjan to Yamoussoukro, which we don’t want,” he revealed.

He expressed disappointment with Air Côte d’Ivoire, holding them responsible for the situation and urging them to rectify the issue.

The National Coordinating Committee has engaged with Air Côte d’Ivoire to address the problem.

- Advertisement -

However, as the runway in Yamoussoukro can only accommodate smaller planes, the team will have to travel to Abidjan and then continue by bus to their destination.

“In Yamoussoukro, the runway can’t carry certain planes and the limited tones is 30 can land there that’s why a smaller plane was sent.

“So, now we have to go to Abidjan and what will happen is that we will have to travel by bus from about one and a half hours from Abidjan to Yamoussoukro,” he added.

Jassey mentioned that the separation of the team and fans was necessary due to logistical constraints.

Despite the unexpected circumstances, Jassey assured that the players were in good spirits and mentally prepared to represent their country.

The team’s coach and technical staff will decide on the training schedule, with a crucial match against Senegal approaching on the 15th.

Jassey emphasized that although the start of their journey was challenging, the players believe that a good ending is still possible.