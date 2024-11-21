Addressing the Rising Impact of Gambling in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Fatou Camara Jr.

I have been approached on multiple occasions by both online and onsite gambling companies to help promote their businesses. While I respect the opportunities they offer, I have chosen not to participate for personal reasons. However, I feel compelled to express my concern about the growing prevalence of gambling among young people in The Gambia.

It is not uncommon to see young boys skipping school, removing their uniforms, and heading to casinos or gambling sites instead of focusing on their studies or acquiring valuable skills. Many of them spend significant amounts of time in these environments, neglecting their education and personal development.

While gambling may be acceptable in moderation and within a controlled environment, it carries significant risks when mismanaged. It is crucial for individuals to make informed decisions about gambling, guided by their personal values, financial stability, and a clear understanding of the potential consequences. Unfortunately, many young people lack this awareness, leaving them vulnerable to harmful behaviors and addiction.

One thing I respect about cigarette companies is their transparency – they clearly indicate on their products that smoking is harmful to health. This allows customers to make informed decisions, fully aware of the risks they are taking. I believe gambling companies should adopt a similar approach by highlighting the potential dangers of gambling addiction in their promotions and services. This would ensure that people, especially young ones, understand the risks involved and can make better choices.

What concerns me most is that some of us are being engaged by gambling companies to promote these activities, often without considering the long-term impact on our communities. If left unaddressed, this growing trend could have serious repercussions for the future, including a rise in gambling addiction among young people – a scenario none of us want to see.

I believe it is our collective responsibility to take proactive steps to ensure that gambling remains within safe and ethical boundaries while prioritizing the well-being and development of our youth.