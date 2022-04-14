“I Intend To Be Fair To All”-New National Assembly Speaker Assures Parliamentarians

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The new Speaker of Gambia’s National Assembly has assured all members of parliament that he intends to be fair to everyone and therefore seeks the understanding of all members in advance.

- Advertisement -

Rt. Hon Fabakary Tombong Jatta was delivering his Inaugural Speech at the National Assembly on 14th April 2022.

“As Presiding Officer, I intend to be fair to all and therefore seek your understanding in advance. I encourage new entrants to prepare and present statements on matters of the day and apply the Question Time well. Your brilliant visibility will affect your re-election,” Speaker Tombong Jatta said.

He thanked Allah (SWT) for the great favour He reposed in him to be nominated as a member as well as been elected as Speaker of the National Assembly of our Republic.

“I register my special thanks and gratitude to His Excellency, the President for the trust and confidence reposed in me by nominating me as a member of this august Assembly. In the same vein, Hon. Members, I thank you all for the trust and confidence reposed in me by electing me as Speaker of the National Assembly,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He went on to congratulate all National Assembly Members on their election.

“It is a great honour to be nominated and elected as Speaker of this Assembly. I see my presence here as a homecoming albeit with greater responsibility. I am grateful to all who reposed resounding trust in me to make this possible,” he added

He promised to hit the ground running by meeting with the leadership of the House and seeking the support of the Office of the Clerk to help deliver.

Adding that a comprehensive induction process is vital for collective improved performance.

- Advertisement -

“I need to remind the new members that the highly procedural nature of the National Assembly calls for an equally high level of commitment to the rules and procedures of the institution. Serious learning will therefore have to be undertaken to sharpen your competencies in order to enable all of us to function effectively and efficiently,” he said.

The sixth legislature he reiterates is for the people of The Gambia and the people want them (National Assembly Members) to be honest, accountable and responsive to their (the people) needs.

“I ask for cooperation from all and sundry to make our stewardship a success,” he concluded.