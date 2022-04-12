Man Arrested With Cocaine: DLEAG Blasts Bars And Clubs For Promoting Prohibited Drug Activities

The cocaine was found in the suspect's possession
By Amara Thoronka

Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG) has blasted some clubs, bars, restaurants and joints for promoting activities of prohibited drugs.

This comes after DLEAG’s operatives in Kanifing Municipal Command in the evening hours of Thursday 7th April 2022 at Secret Bar and Club arrested and took into custody one Kemo Saidy with one pallet and two wraps of suspected cocaine. Secret Bar and Night Club is located in Senegambia.

The agency disclosed that Saidy is a 40-year-old Gambian residing at Sanchaba and reportedly a businessman.

According to DLEAG, some night clubs, bars, restaurants and joints within the Senegambia strip are used as hubs to deal in and openly abuse prohibited and controlled drugs.

“It is rather unfortunate that some of the proprietors and Managers of these places promote these nefarious activities as means of promoting their businesses, attracting more customers and increasing their market share and profit margin irrespective of the devastating consequences on society and the nations at large,” the agency noted.

The country’s drug enforcement body however pointed out that there are bars and clubs complying with safety measures while others continue to flout.

“While some of the entrepreneurs operating around these areas heed to our call and implement stringent measures aimed at ensuring that their business environments remain safe, secure and conducive; others are still heedless and hellbent on promoting their businesses by encouraging and entertaining prohibited activities and criminal related behaviours and conducts.”

It emphasized that operatives of bars, clubs and restaurants have always been warned to discourage activities of prohibited drugs within their business environments.

“DLEAG has in the past apprehended several suspects with varying types and quantities of prohibited and controlled drugs ranging from ecstasy, skunk, diazepam, heroine etc from some of the bars and restaurants. The owners were advised to ensure that they put in place adequate measures to prevent and discourage such illicit activities within their business premises because the consequences remain highly devastating on young people who end up getting hooked and addicted to these drugs.”

The arrested suspect is said to be in custody while investigations continue.

The agency reiterated that it would continue to target identified dealers and suppliers of prohibited drugs.

“We will therefore be grateful for any lead and information about the rings, networks and syndicates supplying highly potent drugs to our youths. It is a collective effort and any information is vital and relevant.”

