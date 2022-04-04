Gambia For All Extends Ramadan Greetings To Gambians Enduring Fasting Under Difficult Conditions

0
Mr Malamin Barrow, Head of GFA Communication
- Advertisement -

On behalf of the Party Leader and Secretary General Hon. Bakary B. Dabo, and the party Central Committee, we write to convey blessed Ramadan greetings to all Gambians, and the greater Muslim Umaah.

Ramadan is the month when Muslims submit to Allah (SWT) in prayer and fasting, while extending kindness and generosity to their neighbours and communities. With that in mind, we pray for your good health, happiness, and continued prosperity.

- Advertisement -

In the same vein, it has not escaped our attention that the previous Ramadan’s of 2020 and 2021 were observed by Muslims under the heavy burden of a global COVID-19 pandemic. GFA advised Gambians to pray, persevere, and practice medically advised measures designed to limit the impact of the deadly pandemic. This was a natural calamity which, though not yet over, is apparently reducing in intensity.

Unfortunately, as sacrifices made by Gambians are about to bear fruit, we are now regrettably hit by another man made one; unprecedented inflationary trends in the country, that is causing unbearable economic hardship for Gambian families.

In what looks like scenes out Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, government oﬃcials have abandoned their responsibilities in managing the economy, and are openly blaming the public for policy failures that are taking the country to the brink.

The GFA party sympathizes, and stands in solidarity with the Gambian people in these challenging times. We call on the authorities to put in place policy measures that will reduce the cost of living for Gambian families. That is a duty and responsibility they owe to the citizens of our country!

- Advertisement -

 

Ramadan Mubarak to all

Communication Cell, Gambia For All (GFA)

Ma-Jonka House, Block 6a, Kanifing Estate

Previous articlePublic Health Officers To Lay Down Tools If Allowances Are Not Paid Before 5th April 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions