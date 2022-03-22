“Do Not Take Advantage Of Consumers In This Challenging Times” -Trade Ministry Warns

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Gambia’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has warned traders to desist from taking advantage of consumers in these challenging times, particularly as the nation approaches the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a press release dated 22nd March 2022 the ministry noted that the government has not increased any duty or taxes relating to these essential commodities and therefore expects retailers to be reasonable in their pricing.

The ministry informed traders that through the GRA, GCCPC and other state security apparatus they will embark on strong monitoring of retail prices to ensure that consumers are not exploited.

“The government is therefore calling on all the retailers of essential commodities to be fair in their pricing. Failure to comply will lead to prosecution of violators under the Competition Act of 2007.”

Although the government acknowledges that external factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia -Ukraine war have had an effect on global prices, it notes that the increase in the price of essential commodities in the domestic market is disproportionately getting more frequent on a daily basis, which it says is unacceptable.

It emphasises its continued commitment to ensuring that essential commodities are available to the Gambian population.