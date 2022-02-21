Gambia Teacher’ Union Calls Off Industrial Action: Urge Teachers to Return to Work Immediately 

397
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Teacher’ Union has called off an industrial action it started and urged teachers to return to work immediately.

This came after the government paid their outstanding COVID-19 allowances.

- Advertisement -

“Teachers are hereby requested to return to work with immediate effect and continue doing their best,” a statement from the union stated.

According to the press statement signed by the Union’s Secretary-General Marie Antoinette Corr, they (the union) have received feedback from the members that teachers in all affected regions have now been paid their full COVID allowances.

Ms Corr said the union is renewing its commitment and resolve in safeguarding its principles and commitment to pupils, students and teachers.

Previous article‘For Failure to Meet the Required Standard’: CAF Slams Ban on Gambia’s Independence Stadium 
Next articleThe Police And The Central Bank Scandal, Ignore Their Press Release

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions