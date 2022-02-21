Gambia Teacher’ Union Calls Off Industrial Action: Urge Teachers to Return to Work Immediately 

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Teacher’ Union has called off an industrial action it started and urged teachers to return to work immediately.

This came after the government paid their outstanding COVID-19 allowances.

- Advertisement -

“Teachers are hereby requested to return to work with immediate effect and continue doing their best,” a statement from the union stated.

According to the press statement signed by the Union’s Secretary-General Marie Antoinette Corr, they (the union) have received feedback from the members that teachers in all affected regions have now been paid their full COVID allowances.

Ms Corr said the union is renewing its commitment and resolve in safeguarding its principles and commitment to pupils, students and teachers.