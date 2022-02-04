“We Want To Transition Those Countries To Democratic Rule” – Adama Barrow Speaks On ECOWAS Summit

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has said the main purpose of the ECOWAS extraordinary Summit held in Accra, Ghana on Thursday 3 January 2022 is to return countries who recently had military takeovers to democratic civilian rule.

“The main discussion was about Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea and Guinea Bissau. As a bloc, we need to discuss the issues affecting the region. The trend is not health for democracy. As Heads of States and Governments, we decided to have the summit to help those countries return to democratic rule. We want to transition those countries and help them strengthen their institutions and organize elections”

The President was speaking to journalists on his return to Banjul after attending the extraordinary summit of Heads of States and Governments on the political situation in some ECOWAS member States.