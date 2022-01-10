As New York Fire kills Three Gambians Ambassador Paschall Expresses Heart Felt Condolence

America’s top diplomat in The Gambia, Ambassador R Carl Paschall has on behalf of the US Embassy in Banjul, Gambia expressed heartfelt condolence for those who passed away whilst wishing for recovery to good health of the many injured.

This is in direct response to Sundays New York’s Bronx neighbourhood fire incidents that claimed three Gambian lives including two children reports indicate.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by New York city authorities, but US media reports say Choking, blinding smoke trapped many of the victims of the five-alarm blaze, which was blamed on a malfunctioning space heater turned on to help ward off the cold temps outside.

 

