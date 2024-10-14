2024-2025 Tourist Season: Visitors Describe Gambia as Favorite Destination

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The arrival of the first flight marks a significant milestone for The Gambia’s tourism sector, which has been steadily recovering and growing in recent years.

Tourists who arrived in Banjul on Friday from London described The Gambia as their favorite destination, saying it’s peaceful.

The Gambia Experience has been a key player in promoting the country as a prime holiday destination, and the enthusiastic reception of tourists at Banjul International Airport reflects this effort.

Becky, who is visiting The Gambia for the third time, shares her excitement about returning to the country.

“I love the warmth of the people and the beautiful beaches. This year, I brought my daughter along so she can experience the culture and beauty of The Gambia,” she said, her eyes sparkling with anticipation.

Dias, a first-time visitor, expressed his eagerness to explore the local attractions.

“I’ve heard so much about the stunning landscapes and the vibrant culture. I can’t wait to try the local cuisine and visit the national parks,” he shared, clearly looking forward to his adventure.

Christ, a seasoned traveler to The Gambia, spoke fondly of the country. “Every time I come here, I find something new to appreciate.

It’s such a calm and peaceful place, perfect for relaxation and exploration,” he noted, reflecting on his many visits.

As the tourists prepare to embark on their journeys across The Gambia, the atmosphere remains vibrant and welcoming.

The sounds of traditional drumming and the smiles of local residents create a warm environment that sets the tone for a memorable holiday.

Foday Bah from the Gambia Tourism Board emphasized the importance of this season for the country’s economy.

“We are thrilled to see the first flight arrive, and it showcases the dedication of everyone involved in promoting The Gambia as a tourist destination.

We are committed to ensuring that every visitor has a safe and enjoyable experience,” he stated.

With the expectation of over 233,000 arrivals and a robust schedule of flights, the tourism sector is poised for a successful season.

The Gambia’s unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and warm hospitality continues to attract visitors from around the world, making it a cherished destination for many.