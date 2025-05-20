Youth Take the Wheel: ActionAid’s Caravan Sparks Wave of Inclusion in Gambia’s District Tribunals

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

From the dusty roads of Niani to the spirited communities of Nianija, a bold new movement is shaking the foundations of grassroots justice in The Gambia. In a country where tradition often outweighs transformation, youth, women, and persons with disabilities are carving out their rightful space at the governance table.

Spearheaded by ActionAid International, The Gambia (AAITG) and partners under the UN Peacebuilding Fund project “Empowering Marginalised Young People for Inclusion in Civic Space and Local Infrastructure for Peace,” a five-day caravan has set out to champion inclusive representation in District Tribunals—a vital step toward local justice and lasting peace.

In Niani District, Central River Region – North (CRR-N), the campaign received a spirited welcome from Chief Pierre Bah and his tribunal. Addressing the gathering, Saikou Bah, head of the delegation, AAITG, highlighted the strength of the movement:

“Young people are not just future leaders; they are today’s problem solvers. Their insights and energy are critical in resolving conflicts and building peaceful, resilient communities.”

Youth-led organisations such as SaHMA, RYC, and Activista played a pivotal role, echoing the message that young voices must be heard where justice is dispensed.

Cherno Gaye of Activista was unequivocal:

“Their presence in tribunals is not a favour, it is a necessity.”

Other delegates reinforced this position. Alpha Omar Jallow, President of Keur Cherno Ecozone, called for broader inclusion of both youth and persons with disabilities in local decision-making processes. Meanwhile, Rose from SaHMA made an emotional appeal for the reintegration of returnees — a key to community healing and sustainable peace.

Despite existing constraints, Chief Pierre Bah acknowledged the ongoing participation of youth and women in the tribunal, though often with minimal compensation:

“We are constrained by limited financial resources, but we’re committed. We already have women and youth serving, and we will collaborate with the youth committee to appoint a representative aged 18 to 35, with interim support from ActionAid.”

The campaign’s second stop in Nianija District brought renewed hope, thanks to the progressive leadership of Chief Dawda York, the first chief in the region to appoint a woman to his tribunal. His model of inclusive justice is already yielding results:

“Of 87 cases handled by the tribunal, only 14 went to the formal courts. You must not wait for the government; you must be the change.”

His message to youth was clear: embrace agriculture, abide by the law, and uphold your civic responsibilities.

Isatou Juwara of Activista, CRR-N, underlined the importance of youth participation in governance at every level, while Saikou Bah reaffirmed AAITG’s unwavering support for community-driven solutions rooted in local values.

The day ended with a powerful address from Lady Councillor Jainaba, who turned to the women in the crowd with a rallying cry:

“Let us support one another and stop tearing each other down. We have the numbers. We have the power, even to lead this country.”

As the AAITG-led caravan rolls on, it leaves behind more than messages and meetings — it leaves behind a rising tide of civic awakening. In every town it reaches, it plants the seed of a future where inclusion is not an aspiration, but an expectation.

The road may be long, but the journey toward inclusive justice is already underway, with young people firmly in the driver’s seat.