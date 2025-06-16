Monday, June 16, 2025

Young Gambian Entrepreneur Redefines Transport with Sunu Transit

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Aji Ndey Cham, a young entrepreneur from The Gambia, is transforming the country’s transport sector through her woman-led business, Sunu Transit.

What began as a side hustle with just D265 has grown into a reputable transportation company. For over a year and three months, Cham managed every aspect of the business alone before expanding to a team of three—demonstrating her dedication and drive.

Based in Bakoteh Layout, Sunu Transit aims to simplify transportation for Gambians by offering affordable, reliable, and efficient services. The company aspires to become the country’s most trusted provider of vehicle rentals and transport solutions.

Sunu Transit offers car rentals for short-term needs—such as travel or while waiting for vehicle repairs—as well as a multi-brand car dealership that helps customers avoid common risks like purchasing stolen or high-maintenance vehicles.

For those who don’t drive or prefer not to own a car, the company also provides a premium taxi service that is more affordable and comfortable than traditional public transport.

Cham’s journey highlights the potential for young Gambians to innovate and lead in vital sectors like transportation.

