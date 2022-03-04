Woman Miscarries After Alleged beaten by Her Husband

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A South Sudanese woman residing in The Gambia has reportedly been assaulted by her husband, an event which led to a miscarriage, medical report from the Kanifing General Hospital confirmed.

Speaking to Fatu Network’s Dawda Baldeh Ms. Gloria Atong revealed that her husband Mr. Brian, a foreign white man physically assaulted her at their residence in Kotu.

According to the 32-year-old woman, her husband whom she has a child with has continuously assaulted her since they came from South Sudan.

A medical report from Kanifing General Hospital confirmed that Ms. Gloria had indeed lost her pregnancy as a result of the reported assault.

“The patient (Ms. Gloria Atong) has [had a] miscarriage due to the assault [on her] she has.”

“I did not get help from anyone because I do not know anyone around,” she said.

Narrating her ordeal Ms. Gloria said the husband boxed her seriously after they had an argument over a bank card in the house.

She however confirmed she was the first to throw a punch at the husband since he was insulting her.

“I punched him first. I also went inside the house, picked up a wooden stick and hit him,” she said.

She further narrated that her husband locked her in the room after the long fight even though she was bleeding.

“I saw blood coming out from my private part and I couldn’t control it,” she said.

“I screamed for help because I wanted to go to the hospital. I was feeling severe pain because he hit me under my abdomen. I called the cleaner to help me open the door, but he (Brian) stopped him. I struggled until the cleaner opened the door and I ran outside,” she explained.

In a bid to confirm the story The Fatu Network contacted Mr. Brian who told us he is himself hospitalised and not in the right frame of mind to discuss the issue. He however provided us with the contact of his legal representative Lawyer Edward Gomez, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice (2010 -2012).

Lawyer Gomez revealed that Mr. Brain is under great emotional and mental pressure and is currently very traumatized. He further confirmed that there have been problems in Brian’s marriage.

“Brian and the wife have been going through traumatic experiences,” he said.

“I was not there but I was told there was a fight in the house and Brian told me that it was Gloria who first attack him.” According to Lawyer Gomez what Brian did was defending himself during the fight.

“When the attack intensified, he had to defend himself. But in law when it comes to force men are generally stronger. I think Brian had a better side and Gloria suffered some injuries. She was bleeding.”

He finally stated that he is trying to resolve the matter and bring about peace between husband the wife.