‘Without support, nothing can be achieved’ – Ghancoy 9 Commander Says at EFSTH Medical Equipment Donation

By Dawda Baldeh

The commander of the Ghanaian troops participating in the ECOWAS mission in The Gambia, Lieutenant Colonel Ronne Agbemafle, stated that nothing can be accomplished without mutual support.

He made these statements during the donation of medical equipment by Ghancoy 9 to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Ndemban branch in Bakau.

This act of goodwill is part of Ghancoy 9’s ongoing Civil Military Cooperation aimed at alleviating healthcare challenges at the hospital.

“Without assistance, nothing can be achieved. We are not solely here for peacekeeping missions. We are part of a community, and it is essential for us to build a strong relationship with that community,” he remarked.

Lt. Colonel Ronne explained that the mattresses are meant for patient escorts who frequently sleep on mats outside.

“This hospital serves everyone in The Gambia and is doing an exceptional job. This is why we find it important to assist them with this medical equipment,” the Ghancoy 9 Commander told reporters.

He highlighted that enhancing relationships with the communities is vital for facilitating their work.

“We value the efforts this hospital is making,” he added.

Kebba Sanneh, Principal Public Relations Officer at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, stressed the importance of such gestures.

“This is a timely gesture, and on behalf of the hospital, I extend my gratitude to the Ghanaian troops for their support. This is the only main referral hospital in the country, and supporting it equates to supporting everyone,” he explained.

“This facility caters to all. When patients’ conditions become complicated, they come here.”

Mr. Sanneh assured the donors that the items would be used for their intended purpose.

“This will improve service delivery at the hospital,” he added.

The donated equipment includes various medical tools essential for patient treatment.