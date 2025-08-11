“We Will Not Take It Lightly”: Foni Vulture Killings Spark Fears of Occult Practices

- Advertisement -

Written by: Dawda Baldeh

A spate of hooded vulture killings in The Gambia’s Foni region has alarmed residents and authorities, with some linking the slaughter to illegal corpse exhumations and occult practices. In recent weeks, several communities have reported vultures being hunted in what many describe as a brutal attack on an endangered species crucial to the ecosystem.

In Dobong, a village in Foni Kansala, residents were shocked to find people hunting vultures on the outskirts. “It’s crazy and scary, this has never happened and that’s why I don’t take this lightly,” said village head (alkalo) Alasana Gibba. He explained that youth from the village caught two men luring vultures with chemicals and, at the time of discovery, the suspects had already killed five birds and severed their heads.

“When we asked them the reason for killing the vultures, one said his father was sick,” Gibba recounted. “But they later confessed that a marabout in Senegal had asked them to bring vulture heads for a travel charm or pay D11,000 each.” The suspects – identified as 37-year-old soldier Ali Jallow from Lamin and restaurant chef Ebrima Khan from Sanchaba Touba – pleaded for mercy and even offered to pay for their release. Gibba said he immediately alerted the chief and police, fearing the heads might be used “against innocent people.”

Other villagers voiced concerns that the killings could be tied to more disturbing activities. Elderly resident Yahya Jarju said some neighbouring communities have seen corpses exhumed and body parts removed. “I’m not saying these people are doing that, but it’s very possible,” he warned, urging constant vigilance and the monitoring of graveyards.

The Department of Parks and Wildlife has condemned the killings, warning that such acts are a serious violation of environmental laws. “This is unacceptable and we will not take it lightly,” said Deputy Director Mawdo Jallow, stressing the ecological importance of vultures. The West African Bird Study Association’s Head of Research, Fagimba Camara, praised Dobong residents for reporting the incident promptly. “You did the right thing and together we can end this tragedy,” he said, adding that offenders “will not go free without facing the consequences.”