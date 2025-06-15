“We Will Not Permit Our Tanbi-Wetlands to Be Destroyed”: Banjul North NAM Modou Lamin Bah Raises Alarm Over Environmental Damage

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Modou Lamin Bah, the National Assembly Member for Banjul North, has expressed concern over the ongoing environmental damage at the Tanbi Wetlands, located on the outskirts of Banjul. The area is vital for safeguarding the city against flooding and other natural disasters.

In 2022, following significant flash floods that affected numerous families in Banjul and surrounding areas, the government promptly suspended construction activities at the site to reduce harm. However, Bah believes that the same government that chose to halt construction at the Tanbi Wetlands is now accountable for the current destruction.

He recalled that the 2022 flooding in Banjul was caused by illegal construction activities at the Tanbi Wetlands, inadequate drainage and sewage systems, as well as the malfunctioning of the bund polder station (Pa Machine). “Unfortunately, this destructive activity is still occurring at the Tanbi Wetlands today,” he said. “They are intentionally cutting down and damaging the mangrove ecosystem and backfilling the wetland with rocks, stones, and sand near the bund polder station (Pa Machine) without proper communication regarding their intentions for the area.”

Like many others, Bah warned that such actions will further endanger Banjul. “Both the central and local governments tasked with protecting the Tanbi Wetlands are not taking sufficient measures to safeguard it,” he asserted. He emphasized that those responsible for the destruction are collaborating with the authorities.

“I reached out to several organizations, including the National Environment Agency, to determine whether they were aware of the situation and who is responsible for the destruction of the wetland, but they promised to follow up with me. I am still waiting with my community to figure out our next steps,” he added.

The Banjul North lawmaker called for an immediate cessation of these activities. “We will not permit our Tanbi Wetlands to be destroyed in this manner. Let’s contribute to the solution rather than the destruction,” he stressed. He pledged to continue advocating in parliament and engaging the appropriate authorities to tackle the issue.