“We Say No to Intimidation and Bullying By The State”- Momodou Sabally

By: Christian Conteh

United Democratic Party (UDP) Commando Momodu Sabally has joined the conversation about death threats to Madi Jobarteh.

Jobarteh has come under a series of attacks following his sustained confrontation with state authorities on a string of national issues including but not limited to land acquisition, economic stability and corruption.

According to Sabally although he is not a fan of Madi he will stand to defend his (Madi’s) rights to express his opinion on national issues.

“I am not a fan of Madi Jobarteh but I will stand to defend his rights to express his opinion about the situation of our dear nation. Madi is a patriot and he means well for this country unlike Barrow and his corrupt gang who are destroying this country day by day,” Sabally said.

The firebrand politician as usual used the opportunity to take a dig at President Adama Barrow and his administration, accusing them of corruption and the widespread hardship in The Gambia.

“We say no to intimidation and bullying by the state. Speak up Madi; we got your back!” he said whilst encouraging Jobarteh.

President Adama Barrow has used his Eid ul Fitr speech to call out people who he says want to bring disunity to the State of The Gambia and Madi Jobarteh was singled out.

“There are people bent on bringing ‘Fitna’ to our country and Madi Jobarteh is one of them,” President Adama Barrow said.